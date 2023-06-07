Shannen Doherty's cancer has spread to her brain.

The 52-year-old actress announced in February 2020 she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, three years after going into remission with the disease, and in a new update with fans, she's shared video footage of herself undergoing radiation therapy after learning she had metastases in her brain.

A day after sharing a video of herself getting fitted for a mask in 9 January ahead of her next stage of treatment, she posted a new clip on Instagram on Tuesday (06.06.23), which she captioned: "January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain.

"Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.(sic)"

In March, Shannen insisted she was feeling "great".

Joining a 'Charmed' panel at 90s Con, she said when asked how she felt: "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star - who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 - has always vowed to be frank with fans about her struggles with the disease.

She wrote on Instagram in October 2021: "Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like.

"I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."