'PAW Patrol World' the video game has been announced.

Based on the hit pre-school show, the family-friendly open world adventure game - which is a collaboration between Outright Games, Paramount and Nickelodeon - will arrive on September 29 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S and Steam.

The game is being released on the same day as the new animated film 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie'.

A description notes that "in PAW Patrol World families can play together as they explore the streets of Adventure Bay, to the towers of Barkingburg, Jake’s mountain and the wild jungle."

A press release continued: "The story follows Mayor Humdinger and his Kitten Catastrophe Crew’s plans to disrupt the PAW Patrol Day festival celebrations. Players can play and switch between the iconic pup crew to save the day with daring rescues, exciting puzzles and playful missions. With eight playable characters, including Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma as well as fan favourites Tracker and Everest, fans can enjoy the true PAW Patrol experience. Each pup is equipped with their own unique abilities and usable vehicles, and eagle-eyed fans can spot characters from the show throughout the game."

Players can expect plenty of "collectibles and secrets that unlock missions and progression items to customise characters and vehicles."

Players can also collect "skins, emojis and stickers through gameplay."

What's more, the Chickaletta Art Exhibition brings the opportunity to "unlock artwork to help" Mayor Goodway complete her art collection.

The game can be played solo or with a two-person co-op.

The TV series launched in 2013, PAW Patrol currently airs in over 180 territories and in 35 languages, and follows the pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker on their rescue missions and adventures.

The programme has just been renewed for a 10th season.

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games, said: “With the 10 year anniversary of the franchise and a new movie on the way, PAW Patrol World arrives during an incredibly important year for the brand and we are thrilled to be a part of the celebration. This is the most ambitious PAW Patrol game to ever be made, and we are delighted to have worked closely with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products to carefully connect with the series.”