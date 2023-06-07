Finn Wolfhard was described as too 'young' to direct a film

Published
2023/06/07 12:00 (BST)

Finn Wolfhard was told that he was too "young" to direct a movie.

The 20-year-old actor has co-directed and co-written the film 'Hell of a Summer' with Billy Bryk but explained how it was a struggle to find financial support for the project as there was scepticism about his tender age.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Finn said: "That's what everyone said when we tried to get money for this movie.

"They're like, 'You're a little young to be directing a movie.' I'm like, 'Yep'."

The 'Stranger Things' star added: "Oh my God, they gave money to two kids to make a crazy (movie). Not to downplay it, I'm incredibly proud of it, but it was a crazy thing."

Finn explained that he did not see age as a hindrance when getting behind the camera.

He said: "We'd like to let the film speak for itself. I don't think age defines filmmaking in any way. I think everyone has stories to tell, and if you have the chance to do it, then do it."

Wolfhard acknowledged that both he and Bryk have "enough self-awareness" to accept that there would be bumps in the road as the pair directed their first movie.

The 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' actor said: "We're really young, we're going to mess up a lot, and we're going to make mistakes. Let's just ride the wave and be as communicative with everyone as possible and make everyone feel a part of the team.

"It was really informative. I learned more on that set about myself and about other people and about running a set and working with different personalities. I learned more in those three weeks than I have in my whole life."

© BANG Media International

finnwolfhard billybryk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended