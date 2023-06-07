Michelle Yeoh, John Boyega and Diane Kruger are among the stars to have joined the line-up for 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris'.

It was previously announced the likes of Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste will perform at the free, ticketed event from Global Citizen - which has the goal of pushing world leaders and the private sector to commit to confronting the climate crisis - on 22 June, and now a string of other stars who will be getting involved have been revealed, including Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Norman Reedus, Connie Britton, Cyril Dion, Danai Gurira and Aïssa Maïga.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actress Michelle - who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) - said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be joining Global Citizen at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris as we come together to call for climate justice.

"Those who are currently suffering the most from climate change have done the least to cause it.

"Let’s raise our voices and make sure our leaders take urgent action and preserve our planet for future generations. I hope you’ll join me on June 22 as we demand action.”

Under the patronage of France's president Emmanuel Macron, the event will "rally global leaders attending the New Financial Pact Summit".

The Power Our Planet campaign is co-chaired by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and they are calling for a "seismic shift" in how the world's financial systems "work to give the world’s poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters, and address their most urgent needs".

This includes urging governments, banks and major corporations to keep promises they have already made, while also freeing up funding and making "up to $1 trillion in financing available" to countries in need, as well as pushing them to transition to clean energy.

Macron commented: “We need a world with more solidarity. Crises are multiplying and the number of those who place their hope in peace and multilateralism will only grow if we, as a global community, demonstrate that we are there to help the most vulnerable.

"Because inequality and poverty are the grounds of today's and tomorrow's wars. Because there will be no climate transition worldwide if we don't fight for more justice and equity.

"Halfway to the sustainable development objectives, we need a new financial pact between all countries, so that the world of tomorrow is more united.”