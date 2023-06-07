Mark Consuelos says his daughter Lola got him up to speed with the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating scandal.

The ‘Riverdale’ actor, 52, revealed he and his wife Kelly Ripa’s 21-year-old daughter – who has brothers Michael, 26, and 20-year-old Joaquin – was the one to let him know all he needed to know before he went on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ about the so-called ‘Scandoavl’ drama involving Tom Sandoval, 39, cheating on his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, 37, with their friend Raquel Weiss, 28, for months.

Mark told Andy Cohen, 55, on the presenter’s late night chat show: “Yes, Lola texted me when we were going in about the ‘Scandoval’ episode: ‘You better watch yourself. You better watch what side you’re taking because it could go very bad for you.’

“So that was the latest times our kids checked in.”

Mark added Lola “made” him his wife watch the episode in which news of the affair broke, telling Andy: “She made us watch it. She said, ‘We’re doing two things tonight – we're watching ‘Scandoval’, the episode, and then we’re going to watch the first episode of the reunion.’”

The ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ host also told how he believes “there’s no hope” for Raquel as he offered up prediction for the final chapter of the reunion show in the series.

He said: “I think she’s gonna apologise a lot – they’re all gonna yell at her, and she’s gonna apologise some more.”

In May, Mark and Kelly told fans they were “proud” their daughter had graduated from New York University at a ceremony held at Yankee Stadium.

On an Instagram slideshow soundtracked to the song ‘Whatever Lola Wants’ by the late Ella Fitzgerald, Kelly said: “#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung… we are so proud of you.”

Mark captioned the same clip: “Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!”