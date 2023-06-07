Christina Applegate is unsure if she will ever return to acting on screen after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The 52-year-old actress revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with the degenerative condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord and has now admitted that she has no idea what the future looks like in terms of her career.

She told Variety: "We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be. How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?"

The Emmy Award-winning actress had been appearing in hit Netflix comedy 'Dead to Me' alongside Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, and Sam McCarthsince when she was diagnosed and stayed with the programme until its final season, noting that upon watching the last episodes herself, she was able to see the "excruciating pain" she was in but is stll "so grateful" to have been part of the project.

She said: " It was the most fun I had ever had. ‘Dead to Me’ has that place in my heart now. But after ‘Samantha Who?,’ I never thought I would have another experience like that ever again. The cast and the crew were sublime. The stars aligned and we were gifted this moment in time. When it was cancelled, I cried in bed for, like, a month.

"I could see the excruciating pain I was in every day I was there and I didn’t want to relive it. I had to take it in little tiny doses but I think it is a beautiful piece of work. I’m so grateful to Liz for seeing I had it in me. If this is my last job, thank God it was with Linda."