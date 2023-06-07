Wendy Williams is "doing her best" at a wellness facility.

The 58-year-old star - who fronted 'The Wendy Williams Show' for over a decade until 2021 when she stepped down due to her ongoing issues with autoimmune condition Graves disease - is said to be receiving treatment and taking things "day by day", according to her manager Will Selby.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She's taking it day by day. And that's another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, 'How's she doing? Does anyone even care... I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that's the focus. Why don't we just stop for a moment and just say, 'Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?' Why is that not the focus? Why isn't that what we're talking about on a daily basis?"

Despite these comments, it was reported that Wendy had checked into a New York facility in May but a representative for the former shock jock quashed the rumours as he noted she had "not even been in the area."

He told PageSix: "I can confirm that Wendy Williams is not in the hospital, as reported. I can also confirm she is not in New York, as reported."

In the days prior to that, a source had claimed that Wendy was in medical care and briefly left the facility before checking back in almost straight away.

The source told The US Sun: "Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in."

A second insider claimed that Wendy's family were aware she had been hospitalised as they insisted she was not in a rehabilitation facility.

The source said: "All I know is she is in the hospital right now, and it's not rehab. I don't know which hospital."