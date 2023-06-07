Sierra Boggess has married Stefano Da Fre.

The 41-year-old musical theatre actress - who is known for starring on Broadway in 'The Phantom of the Opera' as Christine Daaé and as Ariel in the stage adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid' - got engaged to film producer Stefano, 33, on New Year's Day 2022 and the pair eventually tied the knot in April in what she described as a "fairytale come to life."

On Wednesday (07.06.23), she told People: "It was a dream come true! Everyone that was a part of the day said it was like a fairytale come to life. Stefano and I wanted the ceremony to be the most sacred part and then the rest of the day to be joyous and full of celebrating what we have all just witnessed together."

Sierra - who previously dated 'Les Miserables co-star Tam Mutu - also explained that their venue of choice was "emotional" because of how it related to her husband's place of upbringing and described the French chateau as "grand" yet "unpretentious" as she revealed exactly what it is that she loves most about Stefano.

She added: "Coindre Hall is a French Chateau, it's grand yet unpretentious. It was unlike any wedding venue we have ever seen before, and there was also an emotional connection since Stefano grew up in the French part of Canada. As soon as we walked in, we just knew. We had looked at three other venues in New York City and Long Island, and none of them felt like ‘home’. This one felt like ours, a sacred place to say our vows to one another in front of those we love.

"What I love most about Stefano is his magnetic light and personality. He’s kind, he’s unwavering in his love for me, he’s an optimist, he is a deep thinker, and he is beautiful. We never have a shortage of things to talk about, and his value of communication is essential to having a healthy marriage. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."