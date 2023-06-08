Emily Blunt wants to discourage parents from putting their children into acting.

The 40-year-old actress - who has Hazel, eight, and six-year-old Violet with husband John Krasinski - is known for her roles in Hollywood films such as 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' but admitted that her "toes curl" whenever she hears about a child wanting to be a star because the industry is to "hard" to get into in the first place.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: "My toes curl when people tell me, ‘My daughter wants to be an actress’. I want to say, ‘Don’t do it!’ Because it’s a hard industry and it can be very disappointing. A lot of people tell you not to take things personally – but it’s completely personal, especially when you’re being judged on how you look. So you just have to endure that side of things."

Despite her views on the competitive nature of the industry, Emily did note that having ambition is "healthy" and insisted that success is about "knowing your worth" as an actor."

She added: "Ambition is healthy – it shouldn’t be seen as a negative thing. It’s about knowing your worth and what you bring to a project, and never apologizing for doing well."

The 'Edge of Tomorrow' star also explained that she is able to "disassociate" herself from her own fame and has noticed that her children are also able to see her celebrity self and their mother as two different people.

She added: "When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it… I’m like, who’s that? And I can see my children doing the same – they might say, oh, there’s Mama, but it’s not exciting for them. What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming."