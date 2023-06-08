Carly Pearce split up with Riley King because they were "just not right for each other".

The 33-year-old singer had been dating former baseball player Riley, 27, since 2021 but has now called time on their relationship and seemingly insisted that previous reports that there had been some "trust issues" were untrue.

She told People: "For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they're gonna go the distance, and we weren't. We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life."

Just hours earlier, the 'What He Didn't Do' songstress - who was previously married to fellow country music star Michael Ray from 2019 until 2020 - was alleged to have split up with Riley because there had been some difficulties in the relationship, with an insider claiming that she was still struggling with the aftermath of her divorce.

A source told PageSix: "Yes, things didn’t work out. Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life. She has lot of trust issues. She went through that divorce with Michael Ray, and parts of that she’s still coping with and struggling with. Her split from Ray was really hard for her and because [her music] was all about him, it took its toll on Riley."

Riley had also issued his own statement to the outlet, in which he wished "nothing but the best" for Carly in all walks of life.

