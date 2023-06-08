Ioan Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter is accusing the actor and his girlfriend of “abuse”.

Ella Evans, 13, used a restraining order application filed against the couple to claim 49-year-old Ioan’s actress partner Bianca Wallace, 29, “slammed a door on her head” and left her bruised as she tried to escape their home following a blazing argument.

The teen said in her 31 May document filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained by the Daily Mail, she is “afraid (Bianca) will abuse and/or continue to allow abuse to happen to my sister too”.

Ella is requesting a restraining order against Bianca for five years for both herself and her nine-year-old sister Elsie – who her mum Alice Evans, 54, had with ‘Liar’ actor Ioan, 49, before he walked out on Alice after a 14-year marriage before he moved in with Bianca.

The teenager says in her court filing a furious fight erupted at her dad’s apartment on 26 May when she met Bianca for the first time.

She details in her evidence the row started over Bianca’s presence at the property, during which the teen admitted she chucked food at Ioan.

Ella said: “I was so mad at my dad because this was an overnight visit, and I had told him in the past that I didn’t want to meet his girlfriend who was now his live-in girlfriend.”

She admitted she threw milk on Ioan’s bed. poured mustard on the floor and threw “raw oatmeal on him” – prompting Ioan to allegedly call her “manipulative”, “abusive” and “narcissistic”.

She added that as she tried to leave “the Respondent (Bianca) slammed the door on me, causing the door to hit me on the head as well as my arm”, adding: “My arm got bruised, and I had small bump on my head.”

The filing includes images of bruises on Ella's arm and hand, which she says she sustained during the altercation.

Ella’s request for the five-year restraining order against Bianca would stop the actress from going within 100 yards of the teen, her sister, their home, their schools, and their vehicle.

The temporary restraining order has not yet been granted and will be put before a court on 23 June.

Ioan and Alice are locked in a bitter custody battle over Ella and Elsie.

The actor announced their marriage was over in January 2021 and he went public with his new romance in October that year, and filed for joint custody of his two daughters last July after Alice filed for sole custody.

Alice last year risked violating her restraining order by appearing to mention Bianca in a social media post that said she was being “gaslit” and saying “B is so slim”.

Ioan has accused her in court papers of verbally abusing him during their 14-year marriage, and said Alice made “fun of my appearance” by telling him he was losing his hair and telling him he had “saggy-vagina eyes”.

Both Ioan and Alice say they are struggling for money, and their $2 million marital home in Los Angeles was last month sold at the actor’s request after he said he no longer had the funds to pay for it – leaving Alice and the children to move to a new rented address.

Ioan now lives in Los Angeles with Bianca, who has multiple sclerosis.