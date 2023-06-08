Prince Harry shared details of his love life and a visit to a strip club during his phone hacking trial testimony.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, also provided details of his “surprise” liaison in Argentina with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, 37, in testimony that has emerged from his hours of questioning on the stand at London’s High Court during the second day of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) on Wednesday (07.06.23.)

Harry also admitted towards the end of his cross-examination there was no evidence he had been phone hacked – but he insisted it would be an “injustice” if he did not win his case.

The royal, who shares children Archie, four, and 23-month-old daughter Lilibet with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, told the High Court about a model who perched on his lap during a trip to the Spearmint Rhino lap-dancing club with his Army friends in April 2006.

Referencing a newspaper article about the incident, Harry said it was “factually incorrect” his naked Lithuanian lapdancer looked like Chelsy.

He also denied reports his ex-girlfriend thought he “loved the Army more than her”.

Harry has filed a a 55-page witness statement in his case against MGN, Harry complained he had been unfairly portrayed as a “playboy” in the Press.

Harry is suing the Mirror Group for damages over claims journalists at its publications used hacking as well as “blagging” – falsely posing as others – and other illegal means of deception in the process of getting stories on his life, which the company denies.

He is alleging around 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by MGN publications contained information gathered using unlawful methods, with 33 of those chosen to be considered at the trial.

Harry’s claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims in a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

The trio of other claimants are ‘Coronation Street’ actor Michael Turner, known by his acting name Michael Le Vell, 58, along with former ‘Coronation Street’ actress Nikki Sanderson, 39, and ‘The Fast Show’ comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.