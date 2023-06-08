Bam Margera has started treatment at Lamar Odom's rehab centre after being released from a psychiatric hospital.

The 43-year-old former 'Jackass' star was placed under psychiatric hold but was released on Wednesday (07.06.23) and was personally greeted by the former NBA player, also 43, at one of his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers.

As reported by TMZ, Bam is detoxing at one of his facilities, and he will then move to another of his locations.

Earlier this week, Odom visited the 'Viva La Bam' star at the medical facility he was being held in, and offered to let him stay at one of his facilities.

It's said he was "serious" about the offer to help the troubled star, with insisters adding that Bam was "receptive to going to rehab" for the sake of his five-year-old son Phoenix, whom he has with estranged wife Nicole Boyd.

Over the weekend, he was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold after taking to social media and threatening to end his own life if he couldn't be reunited with his son.

Last Thursday (01.06.23) he said in a since-deleted video: "I haven't seen Phoenix in two f****** months. I have to wake up every day, knowing that I probably won't get to talk to him or see him."

He added: "I'm going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f****** boardwalk until I'm dead unless you deliver me f****** Phoenix. "Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix."

A lawyer acting for the skateboarder's estranged wife insisted his rant showed "Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction treatment".

David Glass told TMZ: “You have to take responsibility for your own actions.

"Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son.”

Bam's rant came days after Nikki filed legal documents asking for sole physical and legal custody over Phoenix, plus $15,000 a month in child support.

In documents obtained by TMZ, she said visitation for Bam could be permitted, so long as it is supervised and he completed drug and alcohol abuse rehab programmes.

The next hearing in the pair's bitter divorce dispute is currently set for 11 July.