Kim Kardashian prefers to "have the lights off" in the bedroom.

The 42-year-old beauty - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - has no problem posing in skimpy underwear for a photoshoot with dozens of people on set, but when it comes to getting intimate with another person, she admitted she is lacking in confidence.

Kim made the confession on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians' as she talked dating with Scott Disick.

After her pal told Kim he'd like to see her with "an older Italian businessman", the SKIMS founder said: "I don’t like the old thing but I don’t like the really young thing either."

She then brought up 77-year-old Cher's relationship with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 36, and Scott praised their union as "the best thing [he'd] ever seen".

Kim agreed but said: "I would just be insecure."

Scott quipped: "Well, maybe she's just secure or has the lights off."

Kim replied: "I pretty much have the lights off now."

She then added in a confessional: "It's so weird. But then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set, I can walk out in a thong, but if it's like, you’re there with me, I'm like, 'Wait, don’t look at me! Turn the lights off!'"

Elsewhere during the conversation, Kim spoke of how "awkward" it can be to date in the public eye.

After Scott said he hadn't seen her on any dates recently, she said: "What do those first dates look like? Behind doors, I can't go out.

"It's kind of awkward... [I'm like], 'Hurry, get in! Hurry, hurry, so no one in the hallway sees you."

The reality star also admitted leading her life in public sometimes means she dates someone longer than she'd like to and after her recent romance with Pete Davidson, she wants to "sneak around" and have her next relationship out of the spotlight.

She said: "If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick."

She added in a confessional: "You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly.

"I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"