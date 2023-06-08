Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has become an ambassador for Marks and Spencer.

The 32-year-old reality star will be following in the footsteps of Holly Willoughby by partnering with the British retailer to offer outfit inspirations from everyday attire to workout gear.

Taking to social media, Binky shared the news on her Instagram page, writing: "This one means a lot to me as I have been a long loving fan of this brand, since the first time Mummy Felstead took me to get my first bra fitting at the age of 13. I cannot wait to show you all the incredible Clothing Sportswear they have available, but for now here’s a few of my fave outfits I wear when I’m running errands, working out, at home with the kids or dressing up for a girls night. Are you a stay in and chill or a get up and glam kind of person?"

Confirming the news, Marks and Spencer posted online: "We’re SO excited to announce @binkyfelstead as our latest ambassador. Get ready for incredible outfit inspo, from everyday style to workout kit and looks for girls’ nights out."

The caption was accompanied by a day in the life video of Binky. Including her workout routine in the garden, to walking in the park with her kids to cooking dinner for the family.

The mother-of-three - who has newborn Wilder and son Wolfie, two, with husband Max Darnton, as well as five-year-old daughter India with ex Josh Patterson – can be seen wearing a selection of Marks and Spencer clothes alongside her children as they play together.

Some of the highlights include a pink mini dress and leopard print leggings, easy-to-wear outfits inspired by Binky’s effortlessly chic style.