Khloe Kardashian is maintaining "boundaries" with Tristan Thompson but doesn't feel the need to "punish" him.

The 38-year-old reality star split with the basketball player in 2021 after it emerged he'd fathered a child with another woman and though the former couple still spent time together, the Good American founder insisted they have a "friendship relationship" and they only see one another for the sake of daughter True, five, and 10-month-old son Tatum.

Speaking on this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', Khloe said: "For my kids, I'll put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding onto something for? I don't need to punish him because I'm not getting back with him."

Khloe explained she'd rather have Tristan at her house looking after the children when she's busy than a nanny but maintained there's "still boundaries".

She added: "No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved."

Khloe admitted she can understand why Tristan may be holding out hopes of a romantic reunion after they previously reconciled following another "cheating scandal", so it's important for her to have her rules set out.

She said: "These boundaries are so important to put in place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal.

"So I don't know if Tristan is under the impression of, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she'll get back with me.' I get why he would think that. So it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise.

"I make sure he knows it's all about the kids. Because it's so easy to fall back into, 'Hey, let's watch a game,' or this or that. I can't let those old habits just easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

Elsewhere, Khloe admitted she feels "guilty" because she is struggling to connect with Tatum - who was born via surrogate - in the same way she did with True.

She said: "It's taken me months. I love him and I love kids, but I still don't have that complete bond. But so many people say it takes time.

"I don't treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes."