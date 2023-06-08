Apple Music is introducing several new few features with iOS 17.

The upcoming update will bring a number of exciting changes to the music streaming app, including being able to collaborate on playlists and getting more of an insight into the artists you listen to.

After announcing some of the new features during this week's WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple has given more details on the updates coming for subscribers.

With SharePlay, multiple people in a car will get to take control of the music being played via their iPhone or iPad.

Meanwhile, Apple Music Sing - a karaoke style mode which lets you stream tracks with real time lyrics and low vocal volume - is getting a boost thanks to Continuity Camera.

This will let you use your device as a camera and, when connected to WiFi, pair it with your Mac or Apple TV.

Song Credits is another new features will Apple promises will give subscribers more "comprehensive data about the artists who contributed to their favorite tracks, including their role and the instrument they played".

The full Apple Music radio show catalogue is coming to users in the app, while the platform as a whole is getting a fresh look with iOS 17.

As well as new designs for Now Playing and Apple Podcasts' shows, Up episodes, Apple has also referenced "enhanced controls for managing" tracks in your queue.

There will also be more connectivity with other apps, plus the ability to listen to audio stories from Apple News Plus.