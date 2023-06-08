WhatsApp announces WhatsApp Channels.

The Meta-owned messaging service is bringing out a new element to its encrypted platform that will allow people to get updates from some of users' favourite brands and institutions.

They said that Channels will be a "one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.”

It will allow users to search in a directory to pick channels to follow from institutions like sports teams, hobbies or local authorities.

A video made by WhatsApp labelled it "a private way to follow all topics you care about” and showcases subjects like "carpentry tips," "traffic" and "weather” and boasts launch partners like Barcelona FC, Manchester City, along with the International Rescue Committee and the World Health Organisation.

According to WhatsApp, they will first debut the feature - which will appear in the Updates tab - in Columbia and Singapore.

They added: "Channels will aspire to be the most private broadcast messaging product available and will come with the strong privacy protections people expect from WhatsApp.”

"We also believe there is an opportunity to support admins with a way for them to build a business around their channel using our expanding payment services as well as the ability to promote certain channels in the directory to help increase awareness.”