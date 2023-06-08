Gabriella Hearst will leave Chloé after three years.

The 46-year-old designer took on the role of creative director for the luxury French fashion house in 2020 is leaving the company to focus on her eponymous label which she launched in 2015.

Gabriela is expected to step down after presenting her final spring/summer collection for 2024 in September.

Gabriella took over at Chloé from Natacha Ramsay-Levi and her sustainability-focused direction meant that Chloé was the first European luxury fashion house to be given B Corp Certification status - a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

Each of her collections focused on a pioneering climate solution by introducing environmentally-friendly fabrics into her pieces as well as launching a resale programme.

This week it was announced that Gabriella - who was born in Paysandú Department, Uruguay - had worked with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie to co-create the sustainable Atelier Jolie range.

The capsule collection, made up of evening wear, will embody Jolie’s vision "to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose”.

In a statement, Gabriela said: "From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment.

“It’s an honour for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

Angelina added: “Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection.

“My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”