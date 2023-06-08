Tom Sandoval was branded a "d***" by his 'Vanderpump Rules' castmates after shaming Ariana Madix over their sex life.

The former couple's 10-year relationship imploded when it emerged the 39-year-old star had had an affair with Raquel Leviss but Ariana revealed during Wednesday's (07.06.23) reunion special that they were still sleeping together even after Tom's new romance began, prompting him to hit back with a vicious insult.

Host Andy Cohen asked Tom if he'd slept with anyone else since embarking on his affair with Raquel and he insisted he hadn't, denying rumours he hooked up with a woman in Chciago last year.

Ariana said: "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."

Tom sarcastically replied: "She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot."

The group then all fell silent before Lala Kent said: "You're such a f****** d***."

James Kennedy asked: "What the f*** dude? You're f****** disgusting."

Tom's best friend, Tom Schwartz, shook his head in embarassment and muttered: "Don't say that, dude. Don't say that."

Lala then pointedly said: "This is your future Raquel. He’s gonna talk to you like this too."

Tom issued a half-hearted apology, but failed to win back any support.

Elsewhere during the reunion, Raquel admitted she had asked Tom if Ariana would be open to them being a throuple.

She explained: "Because I love Ariana as a person and then also I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea. But it was not something in question."

After having the suggestion shut down, the 28-year-old beauty struggled with her guilt and wanting to come clean to her former friend.

She admitted: "I definitely felt really guilty. A huge part of me wanted to tell her. Like, it ate me alive not to tell her. I even suggested I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about, like, having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she would not be into that.'"