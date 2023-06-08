Niall Horan "wants" to go to therapy.

The former One Direction singer has been advised to try counselling by fellow artists James Bay and Sam Smith because they have found it beneficial in dealing with the pressures of fame and he's willing to give it a go because he trusts their judgement.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said of going to therapy: "I still haven't. And it's something that people are recommending and I feel like I want to go and do it.

"I would count myself as a good talker. I've got no problem telling people how it feels… I'm at the end of my twenties and it's done a lot in a short space of time.

"And there is a lot to look back at and look forward to and look left and right at as I say...

"I remember having a chat with, and I hope he doesn't mind me saying this, James Bay. And Sam actually, Sam Smith. And we were talking one night about therapy and stuff like that. I really hope they don't mind me saying this… and it was more the experiences that we've all been through.

"This is where famous people conversations are good for me. I don't have many of them, but they're good where we've all been through a similar thing where it's an up upward trajectory and fast. And you don't realise what it's doing. So it's more of based on your experience and what you've been through to say, 'I think this would be a good...' Not saying, 'I think this would be good,' but the more I hear of it, the more I'm like I think that actually might be a good idea for me.

"Honestly, because if you hear it off everyone, yeah. I just understand it from their mouths more than I would most people."

The 29-year-old singer thinks the COVID-19 pandemic taught him how to "let go".

He said: "I think the pandemic had a lot to do with the letting go part. I probably did more letting go in the last three years than I've ever done in my life. Literally.

"I don't think up until that point, I had any time off of any length for 10 years, probably before I started. I moved out home when I was 16 and never moved back."

But Niall wasn't quite as productive as his friend Ed Sheeran during lockdown.

He said: "I remember during the pandemic, Ed was telling me that he was writing two songs a day before noon. I was just like… I made a chicken salad and did half-a**** workout. He's great. Ed's one of the greatest."