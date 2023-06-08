John Mulaney’s ex-wife was hospitalised suffering a “severe mental health breakdown” before her divorce from the comedian.

Artist Anna Marie Tendler, 37, who was married to 40-year-old John from July 2014 to January 2022, revealed her mental health “hinged wholly” on her late dog Petunia as their marriage collapsed, and recalled moving away with the pet following her illness.

She said in an essay written for Elle magazine: “When I was hospitalised for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living.

“Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.

“Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage.”

It was revealed in May 2021 John had asked Anna Marie for a divorce following his 60-day stint in rehab, and their divorce was finalised in January 2022.

In a statement about the break-up, Anna Marie said: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A week after the announcement, John made headlines for dating 42-year-old actress Olivia Munn, with whom he had son Malcolm in December 2021.

Anna Marie is also said to have found a new love of her own, and reportedly moved on with New York chef Nicholas Tran.

She also opened up about her mental health fights in an Instagram post on January 2022, while talking about how she coped with her split from John.

Anna Marie posted: “Over the past two years it seems that change has been synonymous with loss and collectively this loss has been unfathomable… I find myself asking, ‘When will I feel normal?’ but in reality, I recognise that the normal from before has expired; ‘normal’ is an impossibility, there is only ‘new.’”