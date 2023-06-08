Twitch has apologised after new advertising rule criticism.

The live streaming service had previously announced it would limit the size and kinds of advertisements deployed by content creators who fought back, saying it would hinder their revenue.

Twitch will now go back to the drawing board after they were met with threats of a boycott from some of their biggest streamers like OTK Network.

The Amazon-owned content posted on Twitter: "Today's branded-content policy update was overly broad.

"This created confusion and frustration - and we apologise for that.

"We do not intend to limit streamers' ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors - and we understand that this is an important part of how streamers earn revenue."

However, some have already made up their mind to cut ties with the website like Stallion - whose real name is Marco - who boasts 61,000 followers as he thinks it has “discoverability” problems.

He told BBC News: "This is the push that I needed to get me off this platform.

"This has been something that's been in my mind for the last two years... the problem with Twitch is it has next to no discoverability - it's one of those platforms where if you're not already at the top, you're not going to be.

"I get it that it's a business, but it's like there's no thought about the people who are on the platform... it just feels like it's all about the money now and nothing to do with us."