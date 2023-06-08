Ravensburger is being sued over the intellectual property of a card game.

The game's developer teamed up with designer Ryan Miller to create the 'Disney Lorcana' card game but now a new lawsuit issued by The Upper Deck Company claims that Ryan created a game that was "nearly identical" whilst under contract with them.

In a press release, Upper Deck President Jason Masherah, said: "Throughout Miller’s time as lead game designer of Rush of Ikorr Miller had direct access to Upper Deck’s confidential, proprietary information, including, without limitation, Rush of Ikorr draft rules, concepts, components, designs, marketing strategies, and plans for implementation. On information and belief, Miller maintained access to these things even after terminating his relationship with Upper Deck and used, referenced, and/or otherwise relied on them to create Lorcana for Ravensburger."

The statement went on to allege that Ravesbuther "intended" for the breach to take place for the sake of capitalising on his knowledge for their end product.

It added: "Rather than allow Miller to honor the Agreements and their terms, Upper Deck is informed and believes that Ravensburger induced and intended for Miller to breach his obligations so that it could capitalize on Miller’s knowledge of the elements of the Rush of Ikorr game so he could make a near-identical game for it. This allowed Ravensburger to gain a competitive advantage, an accelerated launch, and bring a nearly identical TCG to market under a different brand."