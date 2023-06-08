Tom Schwartz is "taking a break" from Tom Sandoval.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star admitted he's stepping away from his friend and business partner amid the fallout from his pal's affair with Raquel Leviss as he's tired of clearing up his "mess".

Speaking to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on their 'When Reality Hits' podcast, he said: “He made a big mess. And then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses.

“And it's hard for me not to be resentful of him… I'm taking a break from Tom right now. I haven't seen him in awhile.”

The 40-year-old star explained he feels his pal "exploited" him because he "took to heart everything he told [him]” about his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who had “vehemently” denied her former partner's verson of events around their break-up.

And Schwartz admitted it doesn't look good that his estranged pal has continued to tour with his band, Tom Sandoval + The Most Extras, while the fallout from the scandal is still ongoing.

He said: “He's singing his heart out. He's got his shirt off. It just looks like he has no contrition or it looks like he just doesn't give a f*** and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him.

“I think that's one thing I've gleaned from all the people in the restaurant…They just don't understand, like the lack of remorse.

“I know he f****** regrets it. But, he doesn't do a good job of showing that.”

The bar owner thinks Sandoval needs to "lose the ego".

He added: "He needs a change of heart, humility and to say ‘I’m sorry’ — not ‘I’m sorry, but...

“When you have a full f****** blown affair, your side of the story ceases to exist, that s*** is obsolete."

Schwartz is "happy to report" he has no idea about the current state of Sandoval's relationship with Leviss.

He added: “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don't want to know any secrets."