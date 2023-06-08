Selma Blair is wishing for "wise peace" to find Shannen Dohety amid her cancer battle.

The 52-year-old actress recently announced the breast cancer she was diagnosed with in February 2020 had metastised to her brain and the 'Cruel Intentions' star has sent a comforting message to her friend.

She wrote in the comments of Shannen's initial Instagram post about the spread of her disease: "This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards sent "positive thoughts" to her friend whilst 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Sarah Michelle Gellar described the tragic star as a "warrior" amid her health battle.

Harry Connick Jr said he was "praying" for Shannen whilst filmmaker Kevin Smith sent her a heartfelt message in which he sent his support to his "irreplaceable friend."

He wrote: "Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat,"

A day after sharing a video of herself getting fitted for a mask on 9 January ahead of her next stage of treatment, she posted a new clip on Instagram on Tuesday (06.06.23), which she captioned: "January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain.

"Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."