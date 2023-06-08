Drake leads the list of nominees for the BET Awards.

The 36-year-old rap star has been nominated for seven gongs at the upcoming awards ceremony, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist.

The chart-topping star - who released the album 'Her Loss' with 21 Savage in November - is also nominated for the Best Group, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year and Viewer's Choice awards.

Elsewhere, GloRilla has been nominated for six gongs.

The 23-year-old star - who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year - is among the contenders for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best New Artist.

However, GloRilla will face stiff competition for the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award from the likes of Cardi B, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

On the other hand, the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist prize will be won by one of 21 Savage, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar or Lil Baby.

Meanwhile, Lizzo and 21 Savage have received five nominations each.

Lizzo, 35, is among the nominees for the Best Female RnB/Pop Artist award, alongside Ari Lennox, Beyonce, Coco Jones, H.E.R. and SZA.

Beyonce, 41, has been nominated for three other gongs, including Album of the Year, BET Her and the Viewer's Choice award.

What's more, the likes of Cardi, Future, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar have all received three nominations each.

The BET Awards will be held in Los Angeles on June 25. The ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

BET Award nominations:

Album of the Year:

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage

Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyonce

SOS, SZA

Best Female RnB/Pop Artist:

Ari Lennox

Beyonce

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male RnB/Pop Artist:

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group:

City Girls

Drake and 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Quavo and Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration:

Big Energy (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and GloRilla

Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B

Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year:

We (Warm Embrace), Chris Brown

2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

First Class, Harlow

Kill Bill, SZA

Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B

Video Director of the Year:

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana Taylor

Best New Artist:

Ambre

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Bless Me, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Finished (Live), Tamela Mann

I’ve Got Joy, CeCe Winans

Kingdom, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

New, Tye Tribbett

One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams

The Better Benediction (Pt.2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award:

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Break My Soul, Beyonce

First Class, Jack Harlow

Jimmy Cooks, Drake Feat 21 Savage

Kill Bill, SZA

Last Last, Burna Boy

Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj

Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems

Best International Act:

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act:

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her:

About Damn Time, Lizzo

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Her, Megan Thee Stallion

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna and Ludwig Goransson

Players, Coi Leray

Special, Lizzo

Best Movie:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor:

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress:

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award:

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award:

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry