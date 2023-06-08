A Welsh vicar has been left "gobsmacked" by the generosity of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple visited St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, Wales, in September, and Reverend Steven Bunting has confessed to being amazed by their generosity, after they recently offered to replace all the items stolen from a food bank and baby bank at his church.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he shared: "It was a very unexpected phone call.

"I had a voicemail first of all from a member of the royal household asking me to call them back, and they basically said that Their Royal Highnesses were upset to hear what had happened and wanted to know they could help. And they asked if it would be okay if they replaced everything that was stolen. I was completely gobsmacked!"

The prince and princess made the generous offer after Reverend Bunting shared news of the thefts via the church's Facebook page.

He said: "They want to restore us to the way we were before the burglary happened."

The vicar has confessed to being amazed by the prince and princess' act of kindness.

He shared: "It demonstrates that they take this role seriously. We felt when they were here they were very, very authentic and sincere and incredibly kind and generous with their time in the way they were with everybody.

"They have a very busy schedule, so for them to not only be aware of what happened but to act on it immediately speaks for itself. There was no reason to do that unless you genuinely want to do that."

The vicar also confirmed that the church will still welcome whoever committed the burglary.

He said: "Everybody is welcome here, and we would love an opportunity to chat through this."