Ariana Madix isn't interested in having a wedding.

The 37-year-old reality star has returned to the dating scene following her acrimonious split from Tom Sandoval - but Ariana insists she isn't thinking about trying the knot.

She told Glamour: "I still wouldn't want a wedding. For me, it's about the marriage. There's something about weddings, and the fanfare, and the bachelorette. I just don't want any of that. And I think that's a big part of it for me."

Ariana split from Tom after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star never imagined that Tom would cheat on her.

Ariana - who started dating Tom in 2014 - said: "I literally thought he was a completely different person than he is."

The reality star previously insisted that she didn't need to tie the knot in order to show her commitment to Tom.

Ariana also claimed that she was focused on other things in her life.

She told Us Weekly in 2018: "I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books. I gotta go to outer space. I want to go to outer space so bad."

Meanwhile, Tom suggested that their money could be better spent on other things.

He said: "To me, we’d rather put our money in that investment than, to us, marriage or a wedding and all that, an expensive ring."

Ariana added that the cost of a wedding is "crazy".

She said: "People spend so much money on weddings, it’s kind of crazy."