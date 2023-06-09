Sir Rod Stewart has reportedly quit his life in Los Angeles to return home to the UK.

The 78-year-old singer recently put his home in Beverly Hills on the market, and Rod doesn't intend to buy another property in the US.

Rod's wife Penny Lancaster has been working as a volunteer police officer in London for the past few years, and she's now keen to settle in Britain on a full-time basis.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Penny loves the life she has made away from America and away from Los Angeles. She enjoys nothing more than working for the police force."

Rod and Penny have sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12, together, and the blonde beauty is keen to embrace the challenge of being a "working mum".

The insider added: "She also finds travelling to be more of a nuisance than anything and wants to just live her life as a working mum."

By contrast, Rod previously revealed that he was desperate to return to Los Angeles after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker - who married Penny in 2007 - had homes on both sides of the Atlantic at the time, but he was unable to visit California amid the global health crisis.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Rod - who first moved to Los Angeles in 1975 - explained: "I love them all, but my favourite place is Los Angeles, which is where I spend most of my time.

"I haven't been able to go back because of COVID, and I've been restricted to England, which I'm not complaining about. But because I can't leave, I haven't seen three of my children and my granddaughter in a year which is heartbreaking."