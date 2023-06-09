Lisa Vanderpump's new reality series will be filmed in her French villa.

The 62-year-old businesswoman has starred on multiple reality shows during the course of her career, including 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - and Lisa is now planning to shoot her new Hulu series at her luxurious French villa.

The ten-episode series of 'Vanderpump Villa' has already been ordered by Hulu, according to Deadline. The show will follow the story of Lisa's hand-picked staff as they work at the villa.

The upcoming series doesn't have a launch date, but Lisa has already been made an executive producer of the unscripted show.

Lisa has enjoyed significant success as a restaurant, bar and club owner, and the reality star previously claimed that she's only motivated by passion projects.

Lisa also discussed her ambitious plans in Las Vegas.

She told Forbes: "I’ve got to a stage in my life where everything has to be a passion project.

"I’ve done so many different things that now I find that I am motivated by something that excites me. I love design. My design partner [Nick Alain] is here now. We have two new big projects coming up.

"We’re designing two new restaurants that have a deadline and nothing is as motivating as a deadline. I’ve just opened Paris Casino in Las Vegas, which we presented to them and they fell in love with our visuals. Everything is bespoke and couture and designed by Vanderpump Alain."

What's more, Lisa claimed that 'Vanderpump Rules' has benefited her business empire.

She said: "Many people said ‘No, don’t do it.’ It was just the unknown and that was 500 episodes ago and 12 years later. So, that opened so many doors for things I dreamt of."