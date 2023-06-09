Jennifer Lawrence was unaware there was a "controversy" surrounding footwear on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads when she wore flip-flops to the premiere of the French thriller' Anatomie D'une Chute' ('Anatomy Of A Fall') during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May and has now insisted that she was not making any sort of "political statement" with her fashion choice as she admitted that her shoes were simply "too big" in the first place.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Ok, thank you for bringing this up. I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t. I had no idea until it like, came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats, or like, walking down the red carpet barefoot. I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

The 'Causeway' star went on to add that she had worn high heels as she made her way up to the red carpet but switched to flip flops for the cameras and reiterated that she was not making a statement with the move, noting that if she was trying to get a message across, it would have been "on purpose."

She added: "And I wore heels going up, but then I forgot to take a picture with my production team, Excellent Cadaver. So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver picture, and I knew I would eat s*** if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow. I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose!"