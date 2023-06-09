Adrian Grenier has become a dad for the first time.

The 46-year-old actor - who is known for his roles in films such as 'The Devil Wears Prada' and also starred alongside Melissa Joan Hart in the 1999 comedy 'Drive Me Crazy' - has been married to Jordan Roemmele since last year and they pair took to social media on Thursday (09.06.23) to announce they had welcomed son Seiko Aurelius Grenier into the world last month.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote alongside a picture from a maternity photoshoot: "We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago.

"In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar."

Calling Seiko their "exquisite golden one", they added: "We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child," the duo said. "We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

In another post, 30-year-old Jordan - who hadn't publicly announced she was expecting - celebrated her pregnancy body.

She wrote: "I was 7.5 months pregnant here and I thought I was fully baked. Fast forward to 42 weeks I'm pretty sure I doubled in size. All to say I love this body! It has held me so strong throughout the waves of pregnancy, birth, and even now during my time of healing."

Almost a year ago in June 2022, the 'Entourage' star eloped with 28-year-old Jordan in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony while on vacation.

He told People magazine at the time: "It wasn't planned! We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco. We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

The wedding was officiated by Adrian's friend and musician friend RY X - who used his phone to get ordained before the ceremony - and performed a song for the couple.

He said: "My friend RY X even got ordained on his cell phone at dinner — good thing we had Wi-Fi — in order to officiate the wedding, and then sang beautifully after that. We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment. They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air! We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!"