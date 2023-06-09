Robert De Niro will get his own festival in honour of his 80th birthday.

The 'Raging Bull' actor reaches the milestone in August, and from 29 September - 1 October, a three-day fan event will take place to celebrate the life and work of the screen legend, his Tribeca festival co-founder and producing partner Jane Rosenthal has confirmed.

Speaking at a ceremony on Wednesday (07.06.23), where De Niro was presented with the key to New York City by Mayor Eric Adams, Jane said: “It’s hard to know what to get Bob for his 80th birthday.

"He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art, and the city he loves.”

De Niro Con will feature appearances by the 'Meet the Fockers' star himself, as well as some guest stars, and “recreations of iconic film sets, immersive installations, classic film screenings, musical performances, and panel conversations."

The private event this week was held at the actor's Tribeca grill before the Tribeca Festival opening night and was attended by the likes of Martin Scorsese, Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Debra Messing, Noah Centineo, Dianna Agron, Billy Porter and Piper Perabo.

Mayor Adams told the guests De Niro had “opened our hearts for years and for generations.”

He added: “From ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘Raging Bull,’ and ‘Goodfellas, [De Niro’s] work remains an iconic part of New York City, as much as he is himself… For his decades of contribution to film and philanthropic support of New York City, I am honoured to present Robert De Niro with a Key to the City of New York.”

The 'Taxi Driver' star said: “The true key to the city is its people and I am honored to accept that recognition on behalf of my eight and a half million neighbours.”

Director Scorsese hailed his frequent collaborator "very much a visionary" for his work on the city's film festival.

He added: “Tribeca Festival is an indomitable institution and a beacon, and Tribeca itself is the most vibrant, alive location.

“It’s the place to be and will continue to grow. It’s amazing he did all of this without having the keys until now so there’s more to come!”