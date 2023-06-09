Ariana Madix has released a new t-shirt mocking Tom Sandoval's bedroom criticism.

The 39-year-old businessman was branded a "d***" by his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars on this week's reunion episode when he tried to shame his former girlfriend for keeping her top on during sex, but she's had the last laugh after quickly capitalising on the controversy and bringing out new merchandise.

The dark grey tee is being sold on Ariana and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her shop for $34.99 and features a cartoon version of the 37-year-old star pulling apart a grilled cheese toastie alongside the red-lettered slogan: “F*** Me in This Shirt.”

Before announcing the release of the shirt, fans of the show had called for Ariana to make the merchandise move.

One had tweeted: “Of all the ways this cast has capitalized off on scandoval, if Ariana doesn’t instantly have ‘I f*** in this t shirt’ shirts made immediately then what was it all for!? (sic)"

Another posted: "if Ariana comes out with a shirt that says ‘i f*** in this,’ i’m buying it.(sic)"

Tom had hit out at his former partner - who he split from after it emerged he'd been having an affair with Raquel Leviss - when being quizzed on his personal life.

Host Andy Cohen asked Tom if he'd slept with anyone else since embarking on his affair with Raquel and he insisted he hadn't, denying rumours he hooked up with a woman in Chicago last year.

Ariana said: "Well, you know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me."

Tom sarcastically replied: "She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot."

The group then all fell silent before Lala Kent said: "You're such a f****** d***."

James Kennedy asked: "What the f*** dude? You're f****** disgusting."

Tom's best friend, Tom Schwartz, shook his head in embarassment and muttered: "Don't say that, dude. Don't say that."

Lala then pointedly said: "This is your future Raquel. He’s gonna talk to you like this too."

Tom issued a half-hearted apology, but failed to win back any support.