Sarah, Duchess of York, cried when her daughter Princess Eugenie told her she planned to name her son Ernest George Ronnie.

The 62-year-old author was "really touched" when her daughter explained she and husband Jack Brooksbank wanted to pay tribute to their relatives with the moniker they had chosen for their second child - who was born on 30 May - and included Ronnie in honour of Major Ronald Ferguson, the duchess' dad, who died in 2003.

Sarah said on her 'Tea Talks' podcast: “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. And of course everybody says that, but of course he is.

“I was really touched when Jack and Eugenie told me [about the name]. It was so moving that they’d put my dad in there, it was very kind I thought.

“It made me cry, of course… I’d popped into a children’s shop and bought some little blue booties and that’s when she told me.”

George is a reference to Jack's father, while Ernest comes from the middle name of the baby's great-great-great grandfather, George V.

Last week, Sarah got to spend some quality time with her 18-month-old granddaughter Sienna - the child of her other daughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - and they forged a "bond" over a cup of tea.

She said: “I’ve managed to really have a bond and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of my tea… I put some cold water with it”.

Elsewhere on her podcast, Sarah blasted social media platforms for being a “court of massive bullying to the point of extermination of a soul”.

During a conversation about broadcaster Phillip Schofield, who has left UK TV show 'This Morning' after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a much younger colleague, she said: “I don’t believe that anybody has that right to judge and to exterminate a person’s own beliefs, through their own failings or not.

“We all have failings... But could please everyone just take a beat or make a cup of tea before you judge another human being without knowing all the facts. We don’t know all the facts.”

And later in the discussion, the duchess referenced Phillip's interview with the BBC when he claimed he had been the victim of a social media "witch hunt" and felt people had forgotten "there is a human being" involved.

She said: “I think that’s a very poignant point… You can have your freedom of speech, and say what you wish to say, just remember.”