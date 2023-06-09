Chelsea Handler uses Raya.

The 48-year-old comedian has been single since splitting from Jo Koy last summer and she's happy to use the exclusive dating app in a bid to find a new partner, particularly when she wants to have some fun in a different city.

Speaking to 'Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on 'Golf Cart Confessions', she said: “I’m on Raya! In terms of dating someone, yeah I’ve dated guys on Raya. Have I fallen in love with anyone (on there)? No, but what I will say about Raya is it yields better results than a lot of other dating sites.

“I like when I go to London, set something up for there, go to New York, set a little thing up for there. Raya is perfect for that.”

While Chelsea is enjoying dating around, she's ultimately looking to settle down with someone.

She said: “I’m not looking for a companion, If I’m gonna be a companion with someone, I better be in love with them. And yes, the goal is to find love and be in love. Who doesn’t love that feeling?”

But the 'Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea' author doesn't want any of her suitors to take her out for coffee.

Asked the worst first date location, she replied: “Coffee. I find that to be a very annoying first date. I don’t like coffee and I don’t like coffee places and I don’t want to sit there. I want to have a drink on a first date.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea also revealed her first ever celebrity crush.

She shared: “I mean Tom Cruise probably, when I was a little girl."

The former 'Chelsea Lately' host also confirmed she's open to returning to the late-night TV talk show format.

She said: “I mean I loved it. I loved doing it. I will do it if the right opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that again.”