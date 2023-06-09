Jennifer Coolidge is too "immature" to have had children.

The 61-year-old actress admitted her friends have encouraged her to adopt but she thinks she'd have made a better stepmother, and she's theorised as to whether having a family of her own would have made her "grow up".

She told the summer issue of Britain's GQ magazine: “I’m very, very immature. I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up.”

Jennifer also admitted she has a habit of dating intense men.

She said: “I’ve never had, like, a laid back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know? Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”

The last few years have seen a career resurgence for the 'American Pie' star thanks to her role as Tanya McQuoid in both series of 'The White Lotus' but she admitted she nearly turned down the award-winning role because of her mental health struggles.

She said: “I was, like, not in the mood. [Was it fear of failure - or possibly success?] I was depressed, I was very depressed.”

But after the first series, Jennifer got involved in coming up with ideas for the show with creator Mike White - and she joked her pitch "got [her] killed".

She explained: “I had encouraged Mike to tell an Italian story, I said I would love to be in Italy or something, riding around on a Vespa with all these men reaching out and trying to light my cigarette. That’s my fantasy. But then I guess that suggestion got me killed.”

