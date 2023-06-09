Kate Hudson feels "really free" with Danny Fujikawa and is grateful he isn't insecure about having to share the limelight.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress - who was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson and was engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy - has never felt so "safe" in her relationship as she is with her current fiancé and she really values the "deep trust" he has in her.

Speaking to Chelsea Handler on her 'Dear Chelsea' podcast, Kate gushed: "It's the best. I mean, it's all about safety, isn't it? At the end of the day, if you have that real, real, like, yummy sense of safety, you feel so much more freedom.

"Danny is the first relationship I've had where I really feel free. Even though we're in a monogamous, intimate relationship, I don't feel any part of me that feels like I need to break out.

"He gives me so much freedom, and in my life and in the kind of world that we travel in - we travel all over the world, and we're meeting incredibly interesting people and beautiful people -- when you have someone who has such a deep trust in you and gives you so much freedom, it feels so nice.

"Like, you never want to do anything to hurt it. It really is the first time I've felt that kind of safety.

The 44-year-old star - who has Ryder, 19, with Chris, Bingham, 11, with Matt, and four-year-old Rani with Danny - thinks her romance with the musician works so well because he "has no interest in being the centre of attention in anything."

She said: "He never wanted to be a rockstar or a famous painter or famous writer or an actor, he never wanted that spotlight.

"So I could be on a red carpet and I never felt that thing where I had to worry about someone else, or I was making sure we were doing something together or that it wasn't going to cause any kind of friction or insecurity.

"I'll look around for Danny and he'll be off talking to anybody, and he's so happy. There's something so lovely about not having to be with anyone who feels a sense of insecurity when you're the centre of attention."