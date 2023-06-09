Spotify has unveiled its annual Songs of the Summer predictions.

The music streaming giant always compiles a list of the season's biggest tunes and this year they have predicted that hits such as '4Eva' by Pharrell and Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘ by David Guetta and Ann-Marie, Coi Leray will be amongst the most-streamed tracks across the coming months.

Other hits to make the list of the tracks that could be on the some 32-million user generated playlists include the likes of Dua Lipa's 'Dance the Night' from the highly-anticipated summer movie 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift song 'Cruel Summer'.

In a blogpost, Spotify - who have also launched an interactive, real-time map highlighting the top songs of summer in different countries on Spotify around the globe - said: "From the dance floor to sandy beaches, people are celebrating the start of summer with sultry songs and temperature-raising tracks—and Spotify is getting right into the mix with our annual Songs of Summer predictions and trends!"

The full list of predictions, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

‘4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)‘ by KAYTRAMINÉ, Aminé

‘All My Life (feat. J.Cole)‘ by Lil Durk, J. Cole

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘ by David Guetta, Ann-Marie, Coi Leray

‘Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)‘ by Rema, Selena Gomez

‘Cruel Summer‘ by Taylor Swift

‘Cupid - Twin Ver.‘ by FIFTY FIFTY

‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)‘ by Dua Lipa

‘Ella Baila Sola‘ by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

‘Fast Car‘ by Luke Combs

‘Favorite Song‘ by Toosii

‘Last Night‘ by Morgan Wallen

‘Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)‘ by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

‘Moonlight‘ by Kali Uchis

‘Not Strong Enough‘ by boygenius

‘Peaches and Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)‘ by Young Nudy, 21 Savage

‘Rhyme Dust‘ by MK, Dom Dolla

‘Unavailable (feat. Musa Keys)‘ by Davido

‘VAGABUNDO‘ by Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

‘What It Is (Solo Version)‘ by Doechii

‘WHERE SHE GOES‘ by Bad Bunny