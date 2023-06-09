Peppercorn AI CEO Nigel Lombard has warned that artificial intelligence will not "live up to expectations."

The tech boss - who founded the company that claims to use AI to replace traditional forms that customers use to purchase insurance - explatined that the "hype" surrounding the notion that computers will soon be capable of replicating the human mind "very high" as he noted that while it is not "doomed to fail" it will only find a certain level of success.

He told UKTN: "The hype around generative AI is intense and there’s been a very high bar set. I wouldn’t say it’s doomed to fail, but more so that it won’t live up to everyone’s expectations and will find a natural level of success. For example, it won’t think on our behalves but it can take some of the drudgeries out of many aspects of life!"

When asked about the most common pitfalls that businesses and tech companies come across in the early days, he identified lack of action over risks as one of the most common reasons for failure.

He added: "I’d say not identifying missteps and risks quickly enough and waiting before acting on them. Through the years, I’ve learnt that things don’t get better unless you tackle them quickly and decisively."