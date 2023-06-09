Hailey Bieber is trying to "embrace" her skin problems.

The 26-year-old model - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - has learned to accept that her skin may act up from time to time and now keeps things "simple" with her skincare after ending up doing "more harm than good" when she has tried to combat the issues with a quick fix.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to embrace it as it comes, because it happens to everybody and it’s normal. Us females deal with a lot of things that are out of our control, like hormones, so just I try to listen to my skin. If it feels irritated or is breaking out more, I try to scale back and keep my routine simple. So often, I try to get rid of a pimple quickly and end up doing more harm than good. Now, I let a pimple run its course and am gentle with it. I do like spot treatments on thicker pimples."

Hailey launched the skincare line Rhode in 2022 and admitted that in such a short space of time, she has learned "so much" and wants the brand to feel like a "community" between herself and her consumers as she teased what is in store for her company.

She said: "I take everything really to heart because it’s my baby. Whenever there is feedback that we want to implement, I want it to happen overnight, but that’s not possible. As the brand grows and evolves, people will start to see the feedback incorporated. This is a community brand, and I want it to feel that way. We are going to get into some color stuff soon. We think of skin essentials, and for me, that applies to color and sun care too. We are going to tackle all of these categories over time. Our first dip in the makeup water is going to be in the fall, and I’m very excited."