Jenna Jameson says she has found her “person” after marrying girlfriend Jessi Lawless.

The twice-divorced former porn star, 49, who has twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 14, with ex-partner Tito Ortiz, and daughter Batel Lu, six, with ex-fiancé Lior Bitton, tied the knot with her TikTok star girlfriend Jessi, 40, on 23 May in Las Vegas.

Jenna told People after the ceremony: “I found the person that I truly should have always been with.”

The couple met via TikTok and have been dating since January, before getting engaged three months later.

Jenna also revealed to People the chapel where they got hitched was the same one her parents used to tie the knot.

She walked down the aisle to Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ with Jessi’s dad, as her father has passed away.

Jenna wore a white mini dress with a veil and pink platform heels, with pink dyed hair, while Jessi was dressed in a black suit.

Their wedding was officiated by a Johnny Cash impersonator instead of a traditional Elvis on, and the pair rented a neon green Lamborghini for the day.

Jenna said: “I try and go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children.

“And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything done.”

Jessi, who has more than 1.5 million TikTok followers initially didn’t respond to Jenna on the platform as she had a girlfriend at the time, but got in touch once the relationship ended.

Jenna said: “I knew I would get what I wanted. She was worth it. Bust she presented a challenge and I'm very driven when it comes to challenges, so I knew I just had to lie and wait. And she came back around.”

Jessi proposed to Jenna in their bedroom in April and she told People about the moment: “We were laying in bed and we were just talking, and I had the ring, “I’d had the ring for a minute, and I reached over in my bedside table and I pulled it out and walked around to her side of the bed.

“I got down on one knee and I told her that she was the most incredible woman that I'd ever encountered and I could think of nothing better than for her to be my wife.”

Jenna updated her Instagram page to Jenna Jameson Lawless, calling herself “Jessi’s Girl”.

She was previously married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 until 2001, and Jay Grdina from 2003 until 2006.