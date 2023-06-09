Eric André is convinced “fat people” are “happy”.

The 40-year-old comedian recently lost 40lbs in six months for the upcoming sixth season of ‘The Eric André Show’, but is advising fans to “stay fat” as he thinks dieting causing “attitudes” and moodiness.

He told GQ: “There is a reason skinny people are b****** and fat people are jolly… skinny people have f****** attitudes because they’re f****** starving.

“I say stay fat. If you’re fat or chubby, stay that way. I felt great… but it wasn’t worth cutting out French fries.”

The comic also joked “sumo wrestlers” and “Santa Claus” are “happy”.

While he admitted it was “nice” being able to fit into his “old jeans and shorts”, he got moody in the process.

Eric, who recently had a brief relationship with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 32, added: “My assistant came up to me and asked me (how I) I feel – f****** hungry! I remember being irritated… you look good in the mirror and you’re happy with what you see but you’re hungry – and you can’t drink alcohol. You can’t really have fun.”

He said the process of “getting ripped” took him from 213lbs to 173lbs and below nine per cent body fat saw him stick to “boring” and “dreadful” pre-made meals.

Eric – who says he prefers “hot Cheetos, rum, cognac, and playing video games” to being a fitness fanatic – also confessed as soon as his transformation was complete he gorged on “an entire pepperoni pizza”, adding: “And then I went to Portugal and drank my weight in wine.

“I got back from the trip and stepped on the scale, and I undid six months of work in about three weeks.”

Eric shared before-and-after images of his body on his Instagram on Friday (09.06.23) and told fans: “I’ll never do a body modification again! That s*** was brutal for both season.”