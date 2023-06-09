Jennifer Aniston despises the so-called compliment: “You look good for your age.”

The ‘Friends’ actress, 54, who has kept in shape by being a fitness fanatic and healthy eater for decades, says the phrase drives her “bananas” and wants it changed to: “You look great – period.”

She told British Vogue: “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it. That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…’ I don’t even understand what it means.”

“I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better.”

Jennifer, whose exes include Brad Pitt, 59, recently shared her workout routine with fans telling InStyle magazine she has finally perfected it after years of trial and error.

Revealing how the pressure of feeling like she had to do constant gruelling workouts led to her injuring herself, Jennifer added: “When you’re in a mindset of, ‘I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won’t get a good workout,’ it’s daunting.

“I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body.”

Jennifer had said the expectation to “feel the burn” during workouts was a danger, and has since turned to the low-impact home workout program Pvolve to maintain her strength.

She added about its impact on a friend: “My girlfriend, who I hadn’t seen since the pandemic, had completely transformed her body.

“Her body was beautiful, but she also said her energy was like it had never been before.”

Jennifer added she found Crossfit “too aggressive” a workout and said boxing was too much for her wrists.

But she said Pvolve, which she started in 2021, doesn’t leave her with “insane fatigue” or “broken or in pain”.