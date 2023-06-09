Eva Longoria has always seen herself as being an "underdog".

The 48-year-old actress has revealed that she can really relate to her new biopic, 'Flamin' Hot', which is based on the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Entertainment Tonight', Eva shared: "This story resonated with me because this story is my story. Not the desire to have more, but to be more."

Eva has enjoyed huge success during the course of her career, and the actress feels proud of her "rags-to-riches story".

She said: "It's not just being the underdog, or a rags-to-riches story. This is a story about when people underestimate you - not only as a person, but as a community."

Eva has also relished the experience of shooting the biopic.

She explained: "This has been the best filming experience of my life, because what we're shooting, the story that we're telling is so important."

Eva shot to global stardom as Gabrielle Solis in 'Desperate Housewives'.

The brunette beauty recently revealed that she learned a huge amount during her time on the show.

Eva - who starred on the hit TV series alongside the likes of Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman - told Parade magazine: "I used 'Desperate Housewives' as my film school because I was on the set for ten years and really paid attention.

"Our budgets were movie budgets, so I was curious and asked a lot of questions. Like, what does that do? What do you mean when you say a 50 lens? I was an annoying fly on the wall. I felt like I wasn’t reaching my creative potential, so doing more always made sense to me."