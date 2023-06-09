Leigh-Anne Pinnock has married Andre Gray.

The 31-year-old pop star has confirmed via her newsletter that she recently tied the knot with soccer star.

Leigh-Anne - who first found fame as part of the chart-topping girl group Little Mix - wrote in her newsletter: "So much has happened since we last caught up. First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support. (sic)"

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged back in May 2020, and the pop star previously took to social media to share news of their engagement.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos, Leigh-Anne wrote on Instagram at the time: "Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes. I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete. (sic)"

Leigh-Anne previously admitted that Andre's career has made it tough for them to plan their wedding.

The singer explained that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was undermining their plans.

She shared: "It’s not COVID getting in the way - it’s the World Cup.

"I don’t know when that’s all kicking off, and I don’t know when Andre’s time off is going to be. I want it in 2022, so we’ll see."

The 'Wings' hitmaker also joked that Andre's career can be a "nuisance".

Speaking about her wedding plans, Leigh-Anne quipped: "I don’t blooming know, honestly. I hate football sometimes. Nuisance."