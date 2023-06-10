Harry Styles joked that he looks like he belongs in 'Geordie Shore' because of all of his tattoos.

The 29-year-old singer / songwriter has over 50 inkings on his body and quipped to his pal Roman Kemp that he looks like an extra from the reality TV show, which is the UK counterpart to 'Jersey Shore'.

Roman told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I saw him from behind, and it was only the tattoos that gave it away.

"He’s really muscled up. He looks good for it, but he joked that he looks like he’s joined 'Geordie Shore'.

"I’m sure his fans won’t complain."

One of Harry's tattoos is a matching penguin with Ed Sheeran but Ed recently insisted that the pair have "slowed down" with their inkings.

Speaking on the 'Sprout' podcast, he said: "I think we've both slowed down a bit with tattoos. I think when you're in your early 20's its just like, 'Let's get loads,' but I'm pretty sure he's slowed down and I've definitely slowed down a lot.

"I've known Harry since I was 19 and he was 16. When we both started there was a guitarist called Chris Leonard we both knew who I wrote 'Lego House' and 'Give Me Love' with.

"He used to play with the One Direction lads and me and Harry used to sleep at his house together.

"The that 'What Makes you Beautiful' went number one, '+' went number one the same day and we're both staying at the house at that point.

"So now to be where we are, he's on a stadium tour and I'm on a stadium tour, it's quite weird looking back at the journey.

“There’s something about going through your formative years, you know like it’s quite weird. Like, he’s obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world.

“And it’s just it’s an amazing journey to see. I’m, like, really, like super, super proud of him.”