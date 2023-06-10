Sir Mick Jagger's partner wants to get married.

Ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 36 - who has six-year-old son, Deveraux with Mick, 79 - revealed she would say yes if her partner of nine years popped the question.

She told The Times: "I know there have been lots of, 'Are they engaged or aren’t they engaged?' I’m not bothered. I’m neither here nor there."

When asked what she would do if he proposed, Melanie - who wears a commitment ring - said: "I wouldn’t say no."

Speaking about their relationship, she said: "One of the biggest things we have in common is the discipline and dedication – his passion for his art and his craft and mine for mine."

Jagger has seven other children and Melanie revealed she has been welcomed into the family.

She said: "You’re folded into this world, you adjust, you get used to it and it’s wonderful.

"I enjoy this schedule. I don’t want to be tied down. Hopefully one day in the future we’ll end up based here [in London], but until then I’m going to just keep going."

Melanie and Mick reportedly share homes in London, Paris, and Mustique, along with a castle in the Loire, and a small property in Florida.

Mick's first child, daughter Karis, 52, was a result of a fling with actress and singer Marsha Hunt. He also has daughter Jade, 51, with first wife Bianca.

He has four children with Jerry Hall — daughters Elizabeth, 38, and Georgia, 31; and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25.

And Jagger shares son Lucas, 24, with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad.