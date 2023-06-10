June's Xbox Games Showcase will feature "non-stop games", while “none of [the] first party games in the show are full CG trailers."

Microsoft’s vice president of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg says both the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11 will deliver “roughly two hours of non-stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield."

There will also be "no movie or TV show trailers”.

Greenberg added in a series of tweets: "None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans. (sic)"

The delayed 'Starfield' game has a new release date of September 6, 2023.

Bethesda Game Studios pushed back the release to work on some fine-tuning.

Game director Todd Howard said in a previously released video trailer: “There’s so much we still have to show you. This game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

He added how the team “poured ourselves into the game, and even I’m surprised how much we can pour.”